About 100 people who lined Hiss Avenue outside of Parkville Middle School and Center of Technology watch President Barack Obama's motorcade departure from the school.

Nova Knoedler, 8, made a valentine for the President. She and her mother joined about 100 people along Hiss Avenue outside of Parkville Middle School and Center of Technology to see President Barack Obama's arrival.

Students at Parkville Middle School and Center of Technology were visited Monday by President Barack Obama, who chose the Baltimore County school as a backdrop to highlight what he said was a need to invest in education.