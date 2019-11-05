Taylor Dumpson: In 2017, Dumpson became the first black woman to serve as president of the American University Student Government. In the wake of her election, she was the target of a racially motivated hate crime on her first day in office. Following the incident, ADL alerted Taylor and the AU Administration that white supremacists were also planning to attack her online. Taylor fought back by successfully pursuing litigation against her neo-Nazi perpetrators and has won several landmark settlements, holding white supremacists accountable for their online harassment.