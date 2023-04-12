Watch tonight: Roundtable on Baltimore Catholic Church sex abuse with survivors, investigators and journalists

A week after the release of the Maryland Attorney General’s report on the sexual abuse and torture of children within Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese, some of the reporters behind The Baltimore Sun’s coverage and fellow journalists from Scripps News and WMAR-TV are participating in a roundtable discussion with survivors and investigators. Video of the hourlong special “Sins of the Fathers: Abuse and Betrayal in Baltimore” will be shown on this page and Scripps News starting at 8 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Thursday on WMAR-TV.
