Kushner apartment company violated consumer laws in Maryland, judge rules

The apartment company of Jared Kushner violated Maryland’s consumer protection laws numerous times at Baltimore-area properties by collecting debts without the required licenses, charging tenants improper fees, and misrepresenting the condition of rental units, a judge has ruled.
In a 252-page decision issued Thursday, Administrative Law Judge Emily Daneker found that violations by Westminster Management and the company JK2 were “widespread and numerous.”
Kushner — the son-in-law of former president Donald J. Trump — and his brother Joshua each held 50% interest in JK2, according to the legal filing. Westminster is the successor to that company.
Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, in 2019 sued Westminster and 25 companies that owned apartment communities that it managed, alleging they took advantage of financially vulnerable consumers in Maryland.
Daneker did not find violations were committed during the entire time frame the attorney general alleged. She also found that the Consumer Protection Division did not establish that the companies violated the law by misrepresenting their ability to provide maintenance services.
“Kushner respects the thoughtful depth of the Judge’s decision, which vindicates Westminster with respect to many of the Attorney General’s overreaching allegations,” the company’s general counsel, Christopher W. Smith, said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun.
Westminster has repeatedly alleged that Frosh’s case was politically motivated.
In her ruling, Daneker found no evidence of that.
“The evidence does not establish differential treatment or selective enforcement based on any politically motivated basis, as opposed to motivation to protect Maryland consumers,” she wrote.
Daneker heard months of testimony in the case, from September to December.
Frosh’s office did not comment on the ruling, citing the ongoing litigation.
Both sides have 30 days to file responses to Daneker’s decision.
Kushner Cos., which owns Westminster Management, recently said it would sell about half of its Baltimore-area apartment complexes, including some named in the attorney general’s suit.
This story will be updated.