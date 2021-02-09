Baltimore-born author and educator Wes Moore to step down as CEO of Robin Hood anti-poverty foundation

Wes Moore, a bestselling Baltimore-born author and educator, announced Monday that in May he is stepping down as CEO of Robin Hood after four years with the New York nonprofit foundation that fights poverty.
Under Moore’s leadership, the organization raised more than $650 million and launched several initiatives, including the Power Fund to increase support for nonprofits led by people of color. Last year, Robin Hood raised over $230 million amid a pandemic, which was the second-highest fundraising total for the history of the organization.
“I’m so proud to have been CEO of this Robin Hood over the past four years. This is the right time to step down for me and my family, but it’s also the right time for change for this organization,” Moore said in a news release. “At its core, Robin Hood is a community of caring and impact.”
The nonprofit helped distribute more than $65 million in resources during the COVID-19 pandemic with cash assistance, meals, housing and other resources. An additional $140 million was spent on an array of programs and initiatives developed in New York City to help combat poverty.
After Moore, a Johns Hopkins alumnus, became CEO in 2017, Robin Hood redesigned the structure of the organization to refocus on grants. He also helped the organization in helping to develop and shape policy throughout his tenure and launched Mobility LABs, the first national partnership in the organization’s history.
“Thanks to Wes Moore’s transformational leadership, Robin Hood is at the strongest point in our 33-year history,” Robin Hood’s co-founder and board member Paul Tudor Jones said in the release. “We are bigger and stronger than we’ve ever been, but families are facing unprecedented challenges. We are grateful for Wes’ leadership, and we must use the momentum he has created in this work to find the right leader to take us forward.”
The organization has convened a search committee for its next CEO.
In September, Under Armour announced that Moore was named to the sports apparel maker’s board of directors.
Before joining Robin Hood, Moore founded and served as CEO of BridgeEdU, a hybrid technology and coaching platform for college freshmen and sophomores. BridgeEdU works to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students graduating from college. It was acquired by student financial services company Edquity in 2019.
Moore is The New York Times bestselling author of “The Other Wes Moore,” “The Work,” and “Five Days,” and wrote and produced “Coming Back with Wes Moore” on PBS.