Judge blocks Gov. Hogan’s attempt to end federal unemployment, orders Maryland to keep expanded benefits in place

A Baltimore judge on Tuesday blocked Gov. Larry Hogan’s attempt to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits early for tens of thousands of jobless Marylanders.
The preliminary injunction, issued Tuesday morning by Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill, comes in a pair of lawsuits filed by out-of-work state residents who challenged Hogan’s decision to opt out of the pandemic-related programs.
Fletcher-Hill ordered the Hogan administration to keep paying the expanded benefits at least until the lawsuits are resolved. The judge found that the court challenges against Hogan have a substantial chance of prevailing in court.
Trials have not yet been scheduled in either case.
The federal expanded unemployment programs are slated to end nationally in early September.
The U.S. Department of Labor informed Maryland last week that it would require at least 30 days notice before the Hogan administration could quit the programs, meaning that expanded federal unemployment benefits would continue for at least another month even if Hogan prevails at trial or an appeals court overturns Fletcher-Hill’s injunction.
Hogan announced his plans June 1 to pull Maryland out of the federal programs and filed notice with the U.S. Department of Labor. But, just hours before Hogan’s move was set to take effect July 3, Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order keeping the expanded benefits in place.
The judge’s Tuesday morning decision essentially extending his previous court order came just before the temporary restraining order was set to expire. Fletcher-Hill issued his decision after hearing hours of testimony from state officials and arguments from lawyers for unemployed workers and the Hogan administration on Monday.
Latest Maryland
This article will be updated.