‘Love them anyway’: Arundel baseball star Tyler Hibbs battled addiction for nearly a decade until his death

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Long before he died, Tina Hibbs wrote her son’s eulogy.

She’d seen him grow from a curious boy who obsessed over finding shark teeth on beach vacations into one of the most outstanding high school baseball players in the country. A decade before he died in 2017, Tyler Hibbs was a marvel out of Arundel High School, earning local fame and national acclaim.

Advertisement

He set a school record for career doubles when he was only a sophomore — even though he was primarily a pitcher — and led his team to a state championship. The Baltimore Sun named him All-Metro Player of the Year, besting others two years his senior, and he later committed to pitch at Florida State University, one of the nation’s top programs. Former Orioles scout Dean Albany, who once coached Hibbs, recalled that although he was undersized for a pitcher at 5-foot-10, he had “moxie.”

“He was tough as nails, man,” Albany said. “He was competitive. He was a great kid. He really was.”

Advertisement

Hibbs never finished his senior year at Arundel, however, and didn’t play at Florida State. He was expelled from Arundel for selling marijuana and later used heroin and crack. Two Tommy John surgeries to repair his elbow prompted him to take prescription painkillers, only furthering the problem.

The years he should have spent baffling rival hitters he instead endured a plunging roller-coaster ride of addiction. Ultimately, he became one of the more than 100,000 Americans who die from substance abuse each year.

His career as one of the top amateur players in Maryland history, his painful struggles and his family’s resilience and faith are chronicled in a book published in March by Tom Hibbs, Tyler’s father, titled “A Fall Into Redemption.”

Tom Hibbs wrote a book on his son's life, "A Fall Into Redemption." Hibbs is at Gambrills Athletic Field, where Tyler Hibbs played as a kid. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

There was a point during Tyler’s addiction, when he lived in Florida after going to a rehabilitation center there, that his mom didn’t want to answer the phone. It was always bad news: Tyler owed someone money, lost a job, or had been arrested.

“It was just one thing after another,” Tina said, fighting tears during an interview. “And that’s just addiction.”

Tyler described addiction to his dad as feeling like he hadn’t eaten in three weeks. Tina likened it to watching him drown: The family kept throwing life rafts to Tyler, but he couldn’t hold onto one.

He told his mom in 2017 about a small, unsavory room he was renting in Florida. He was sleeping on a discarded baby mattress, infested with bedbugs. Tina shipped him pillows and a blowup mattress and more. Tyler called her, laughing at the influx of cardboard boxes.

Two days later, Tyler was found crouching next to the new mattress with carfentanil — an opioid that is fatal in essentially any amount — in his system. Police officers knocked on Tina’s door. Tyler, a baseball prodigy, beloved son and addiction sufferer, was dead at 27.

Advertisement

‘Nobody was as good as Tyler’

Tyler didn’t absolutely love baseball. He played hard and enjoyed it, but didn’t watch games on television, couldn’t tell you who the Orioles’ best player was, and didn’t spend extra time at the batting cages or working on his pitching delivery.

He was simply always the best, and that was sufficient.

“A lot of people maybe think he had an incredible drive or passion, and it wasn’t [that],” Tom said recently, shaking his head in the bleachers of a youth baseball diamond in Gambrills where Tyler played. “He was just really good at it.”

Tom has a scar on one knee — an emblem of his own baseball career, cut short by an injury — and wears an easy, bewildered smile as he speaks of his son’s effortless dominance.

“He would even say things — and he wasn’t a cocky kid at all, that’s the one thing, he was very humble — he would say, ‘Well, Dad, I’m good enough.’”

Arundel pitcher Tyler Hibbs in May 2006. (Sun photo by Gene Sweeney, Jr.)

Tyler’s uncle, Jeff, recounted the baseball career of his own son, quickly adding that he wasn’t the same as Tyler: “Nobody was as good as Tyler.”

Advertisement

Tyler once won a batting title in a summer tournament, even though he was recruited as a pitcher. An opposing coach called him the best fielding third baseman he’d seen in decades. As a ninth grader, he pitched for Arundel in the varsity state championship game and the school’s late coach, Bernie Walter, called Tyler a “special talent.”

He twice made youth Team USA squads. His teammates on the U18 national team in 2007 included MLB All-Star Eric Hosmer and three players who’ve appeared in games for the Orioles: Tyler Wilson, L.J. Hoes and current reliever Mychal Givens. The majority of the roster reached the majors; Tyler was the only one who did not play Division I baseball.

Upon being selected for the elite team, Tyler was more excited that he’d be receiving new equipment than he was at being named one of the top 20 players his age in the country. Tom recalled that naiveté.

“I hoped he would never lose that,” he said.

After Tyler’s arrest in February 2008, Florida State revoked his scholarship and he was expelled from Arundel. He graduated from Meade High School, then played at Tallahassee Community College, CCBC Catonsville and Francis Marion University, a Division II school in South Carolina. Meanwhile, his would-have-been Florida State teammates reached the College World Series twice.

Tyler won collegiate awards, but slowly fell deeper into addiction. Five times, he checked into rehab.

Advertisement

The last time Tyler pitched, he was 24, wore a ragged T-shirt and vomited between innings, battling withdrawal more than rival batters. A teammate in the recreational league had to nudge him in the dugout after each inning, prodding him to take the mound.

Tom told him he didn’t have to keep pitching in the inconsequential game. They could go home.

“I just want to finish the game,” Tyler said.

“A lot of people maybe think he had an incredible drive or passion, and it wasn’t [that],” Tom Hibbs said, shaking his head in the bleachers of a youth baseball diamond in Gambrills where his son, Tyler, played. “He was just really good at it.” (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

An unrelenting opponent

Connor, Tyler’s younger brother, remembered his brother having an “all-out type of personality.”

“That was both his greatest feature and his worst,” he said.

Like many younger siblings, Connor grew up wanting to be like his older brother — the toughest kid and best ballplayer around.

Advertisement

Years later, it was Tyler who, as his struggles mounted and his comebacks failed, aspired to be like his little brother.

“Why can’t I just be like Connor?” he once asked his dad.

At times, Tyler seemed to recover. He came back from rehabilitation and looked healthy, even muscular. As Tyler and his dad played pingpong at their house, his Uncle Jeff rushed over in his pajamas and gave Tyler a bear hug.

“Tyler’s back,” Jeff thought. “He’s back.”

But the pendulum swung the other way. Tyler continued to use drugs and continued to be arrested: for thefts, DUIs and counterfeiting bills. He stole from his family. He talked of suicide.

Tom and Tina, who separated in 2016, became absorbed with how to help him. Nothing had a permanent effect. Cruelly, Tyler was more pleasant to be around when he was taking drugs than when fighting through withdrawal symptoms and despair to get clean.

Advertisement

Tyler Hibbs is greeted by family members at BWI Marshall Airport in 2006 after helping Team USA win a world championship. (Susan Whaley/Susan Whaley)

As his condition declined, the Hibbs family took extreme measures in 2015. They enlisted an interventionist and formed a plan with an ultimatum: Tyler was to return to rehabilitation, down in Florida this time, or be kicked out of the house.

“We were holding onto hope that something would work,” said his younger sister, Shelby.

Sitting in the living room with their “unwell, unkempt and weary son,” as Tom wrote in his book, family members shared stories and sobbed as they read aloud messages they had written to Tyler.

He was stoical as he listened. Then, as a couple of tears rolled down his stone face, he refused to go to rehab. He packed a suitcase, Tina made him some sandwiches and he left. “He was so engrossed in his addiction that it seemed almost impossible for him to get out,” Connor said.

Three nights later — the toughest of Tom’s life, he said — Tom realized Tyler was sleeping in a backyard playhouse Tom built when the kids were younger. He found Tyler sick and in a fetal position. Barely able to whisper, Tyler agreed to the rehabilitation plan.

Tom drove him to Florida, but Tyler was unable to find a lasting solution there, either. He relapsed. The cycle repeated.

Advertisement

During his addiction, Tyler was keenly aware of his mortality. At a treatment center in Annapolis, Tyler once pointed out to his dad that the patients, heroin users, all appeared to be under 40 years old.

“He goes, ‘That’s because nobody lives past 40.’ And he just looked at me,” Tom said. “He knew. He knew. Can you imagine how powerful that is? You know it can kill you, but it doesn’t matter.”

Tyler Hubbs pitches during a game for Arundel in 2006. (GENE SWEENEY JR/Baltimore Sun)

It was Shelby’s idea to write a book about Tyler. For a college assignment, she interviewed her dad about Tyler’s baseball career. When that helped her realize just how successful he was, she suggested her dad write a book.

After Tyler’s death, Tom and Shelby checked in weekly about the project. Tom dictated stories into his smartphone and Shelby edited and arranged the text. With chapters entitled “I Have Enjoyed Every Catch,” “You Have Been a Great Son” and “Your Scars Are Gone,” the book focuses on the tragedy and joy of Tyler’s life.

Tyler, puzzled as to why he’d received support and fresh chances despite his missteps, told his dad in 2016: “I need Jesus.” That day was the most significant in Tyler’s life, Tom wrote.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We’ll see him again,” Tina said. “We’re guaranteed to see him again. The Lord says so. We’ll see him again in heaven, in all his glory. And he’ll be healthy.”

Advertisement

‘Love them anyway’

It wasn’t uncommon for Connor to receive messages from strangers about his older brother. So when he received a call on a Sunday in April 2017, he anticipated bad news and stepped outside the house where he’d been watching baseball with his father and fiancee.

Tyler’s struggles with substance abuse had lasted nearly a decade and, for Connor, at times it seemed like death was the only end. Still, when a chaplain calling from Florida explained his brother was dead, Connor couldn’t fathom the news, couldn’t process the shock. When he tried to walk back to the house, it felt like it was a mile away.

As he finally did, the tears came flooding. “It’s Tyler,” he told his dad.

“I instantly knew,” Tom said.

At Tyler’s funeral, Tina spoke of emphasizing the positive. Even when there seems to be no hope, she said, focus on the good and support your children. It’s all you can do.

“Keep going. Don’t give up,” she said, the tears coming again. “Love them anyway.”