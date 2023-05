Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A driver died Tuesday morning in Cecil County after his tractor trailer swerved off I-95 North and struck the guardrail.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the crash site near Elkton close to the Delaware line. Two left lanes of I-95 North in the area were closed until 2:41 p.m.

I-95 northbound at the MD/DE state line, an overturned tractor trailer crash with injuries. (photo - Maryland DOT) #NetDE pic.twitter.com/w7zV2v0LnH — TrafficWatch (@wdeltfx) May 23, 2023

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Anthony Borden, 55, of Tuscumbia, Alabama.

State police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.