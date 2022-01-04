Police: 3 killed after SUV crashes into back of snowplow

The crash happened on northbound Route 29 in Burtonsville, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Washington, D.C., around 6:45 p.m. Monday when a black Cadillac SRX hit the back of a white Peterbilt snowplow dump truck, Montgomery County Police said in a news release Tuesday. The crash happened hours after a snowstorm dumped about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in that area of Montgomery County, according to reports to the National Weather Service.