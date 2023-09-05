Baltimore Archbishop Lori: Catholic Church may file for bankruptcy protection against ‘devastating financial consequences’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop William Lori said in statement Tuesday night that the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore may file for federal bankruptcy protection in light of expected financial claims by survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Lori’s message followed The Baltimore Sun’s report Friday that archdiocese officials were considering filing for Chapter 11, as well as how to manage communications to the media and the faithful when they learned of the plan.

Advertisement

Lori wrote Tuesday that a state law passed this year to allow survivors to file lawsuits at any age “has the potential to have devastating financial consequences” for the archdiocese. Lori said he is consulting with church and lay leaders about how best to continue to provide archdiocesan ministries while helping abuse survivors.

“An approach under consideration to meet both of our stated goals is seeking relief through a bankruptcy reorganization — establishing a reasonable and equitable method for compensation of victim-survivors while also preserving the many vital ministries of the Archdiocese,” Lori wrote.

Advertisement

This article will be updated.