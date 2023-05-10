Maryland Supreme Court reverses order that struck down state’s digital ad tax

Maryland’s highest court issued an order Tuesday reversing a ruling by an Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge that struck down the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising.

The order by the Maryland Supreme Court, which did not have an accompanying opinion Tuesday evening, vacated Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Alison L. Asti’s decision striking down the law, holding the lower court lacked jurisdiction in striking down the tax.

Asti ruled that the tax on digital advertising violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce, as well as the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. Her decision in October prompted former Comptroller Peter Franchot to call the tax “constitutionally questionable” and recommend against continuing to defend the law.

The Tuesday order, signed by Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, does not make any holding as to whether the tax itself is constitutional, only striking Asti’s decision because the plaintiffs, Verizon Media Inc. and Comcast, “failed to exhaust their administrative remedies.”

The order was issued in the name of the state’s highest court rather than any of the seven individual justices, and came only four days after the high court heard oral arguments on the matter.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, whose office defended the law in court, said in a statement Tuesday evening that he applauded the court for its “fast action” on the matter. Brown said the tax, which is intended to raise revenue to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, “will support our collective goal of transforming schools across the State.”

“It will help level the playing field so that underserved communities will have access to quality educational opportunities enjoyed by our highest performing schools.”

Julia Bernhardt, an attorney from Brown’s office, said during Friday’s oral arguments that the plaintiffs bypassed administrative procedures that the state has in place, such as presenting the matter to the Maryland Tax Court, The Associated Press reported.

“This court has repeatedly held that constitutional claims are to be presented to the tax court. In case, after case, after case, almost every case involving a constitutional challenge to a state tax has come up through that way since the establishment of the tax court,” Bernhardt said.

Michael Kimberly, an attorney for the plaintiffs, argued that the tax is “very unconstitutional,” because it targets electronic commerce in violation of federal law, as well as out-of-state companies in violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause. He also said it targets speech and speakers in violation of the First Amendment.