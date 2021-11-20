Maryland State House dome, grounds slated for repairs

”Phase two will consist of restorations to the State House and grounds, including masonry cleaning and restoration, roof edge and window restoration, restoration of the historic south portico, renovation of the main north entrance, (disabled) accessibility improvements, stabilization of the existing rubble foundation, repairs to the perimeter retaining wall around State Circle and stabilization of the Old Treasury Building,” he wrote. The term of the funding for this project runs from November 2021 to February 2023. However, the project is estimated to take until late 2024, according to Cavey.