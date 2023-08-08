Man found dead in Cumberland prison; Maryland State Police investigating as homicide

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An inmate was found dead Monday afternoon at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, according to state police.

Police identified the victim as Moise Louis, 34, and are investigating his death as a homicide after he sustained “multiple injuries.” The suspect is another inmate, though police said Monday the investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been filed. The suspect is being held in another location.

Advertisement

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services’ Internal Investigative Unit worked with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which will continue the investigation. Findings will eventually be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Louis previously lived in Westover in Somerset County on the Eastern Shore, according to court records.