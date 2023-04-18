State police “beefing up” presence around work zones following deadly beltway crash

State troopers are increasing their presence at work zones in response to recent deaths and close calls on Maryland highways.

“Motorists will notice an increased police presence in and around active work zones throughout Maryland. Emergency lights on police vehicles will be activated when working stationary assignments to provide an even higher level of visibility,” Major Scott Keyser of the Maryland State Police said at a news conference to mark National Work Zone Awareness Week Tuesday outside State Highway Administration offices.

Advertisement

Governor Wes Moore salute officers of the Maryland State Police at an event to mark National Work Zone Awareness Week. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

“We are beefing up our presence in these work zones. Visibility is a powerful deterrent, and that’s exactly what we are trying to do. The more that we’re out there, and the more folks see us, the more likely they are to slow down, pay attention and move over,” Keyser said.

In March, six workers were killed on I-695. State police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and so far, charges have not been filed against driver Lisa Adrienna Lea, whose vehicle flipped across temporary jersey barriers and struck workers after changing lanes and colliding with the front of another vehicle.

Advertisement

“We know speed is the number one contributing factor to work-zone crashes,” Keyser said. “Although the cause of this crash has not been officially determined, the investigation indicates that speed was in fact a factor.”

[ Speeding preceded Baltimore Beltway crash that killed 6, NTSB preliminary report says ]

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Less than two weeks after that deadly incident, a driver read-ended a state patrol car parked by a work zone on I-695. The damaged police car, along with a damaged tow truck, dump truck and crash barrier from other recent incidents, were the back drop to Tuesday’s news conference.

“I see way too many of these mangled in our lot here everyday,” Maryland Department of Transportation Administrator Tim Smith said. ”Right now there is an imbalance between prioritizing vehicle travel times and safety. We must put safety first.”

Smith added that each day there are around 1,000 workers at more than 300 work zones beside state highways and roads. According to Maryland Department of Transportation Data, between 2017 and 2021 there were 7,521 crashes related to work zones that injured 3,059 and killed 46 people.

In observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week, Governor Wes Moore ask Marylander's when driving too slow down when passing a work zone. (Baltimore Sun)

Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, a former transportation engineer in Montgomery County, announced during the news conference a new statewide task force devoted to highway safety.

“To every single Marylander, every single Marylander, I say this, slow down, pay attention, follow the laws. It’s not just because there will be consequences for not following the laws, never forget whose lives you could be impacting,” Moore said. “It’s up to us to make sure this is not just going to be a task force.”

In observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week, Governor Wes Moore, left, is joined by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, right, and members of Maryland Department of Transportation to urge motorists to slow down, stay alert and, if possible, move over in work zones. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Beyond an increased police presence around work zones, state officials did not outline any specific safety measures.

“If we can encourage more individuals to seek alternative modes of transportations such as transit walking or bicycle lanes that also poses dangers in its own ways. We know we’ve had a lot of pedestrian deaths and cyclist deaths, so again we need to look at this holistically and how we are going to improve and elevate safety for all users of the infrastructure,” Miller said.