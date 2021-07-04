Several state parks around Maryland at capacity, closed to more visitors on July Fourth holiday

As many Marylanders look to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday outdoors, several of the state’s parks are reaching capacity and are being closed to incoming visitors.
At least 10 state parks or areas are at capacity as of noon Sunday and are closed to new visitors, according to tweets from the Maryland Park Service.
The following parks are currently at capacity:
- Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis
- Patapsco Hollofield area in Ellicott City and Patapsco Avalon area in Halethorpe of Patapsco Valley State Park
- North Point State Park in Edgemere
- Assateague State Park on the Eastern Shore (day-use area)
- William Houck area of Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County
- Greenbrier State Park in Washington County
- Rocky Gap State Park in Allegany County (day-use area)
- Newtowne Neck State Park in St. Mary’s County (beach parking)
- Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County
The Maryland Park Service said updates on closures will be posted on its Twitter as they become available.
In 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic shuttered popular recreation sites, state park officials had to close parks that had reached capacity a record 292 times. Visits to state parks increased by 45%. The uptick has some officials worried about maintaining park lands. Some parks, like the Falling Branch area of Rocks State Park, have even launched online reservation systems. More could be on the way.
This story may be updated.