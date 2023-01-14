6 sports betting tips for beginners

Sports betting has taken off in Maryland since the state permitted seven mobile wagering apps to begin accepting wagers Nov. 23. The Baltimore Sun interviewed betting analysts who provided a half-dozen strategy tips.

Consider regularly withdrawing winnings from your account rather than “letting it ride.”

Some bettors say they are “playing with house money” when they win, meaning they roll their profits into another, often higher-stakes, wager. They may be confusing skill with luck, said Alexander Monahan, co-founder of OddsJam, which provides odds comparisons across many sportsbooks.

“Sports bettors may go on a winning streak and they don’t want to withdraw the money because they go, ‘Dang I turned $50 into $600, let’s keep this rolling,’” Monahan said. “But then when they lose, it’s ‘Oh, I got unlucky.’”

Avoid playing too many parlays.

Parlays, which contain multiple wagers within the same or different games, are heavily marketed by the gambling companies and appeal to bettors because of their potentially lucrative payouts. In a parlay, a bettor might bet on a particular player to score a touchdown and another to rush for at least 100 yards. Many more bets can be combined, boosting the odds, but all the “legs” must hit for the bettor to win.

“Same-game parlays are definitely very, very popular. We see a lot of action on that,” said Rob Norton, president of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

For entertainment, parlays are hard to beat. But analysts suggest tempering the parlay temptation, not only because the combo wagers carry long odds but because the vigorish — or the sportsbook’s advantage — is higher than on single wagers.

Be wary of the speed of in-game betting.

In live or “in-game” betting, gamblers are betting on scenarios in real time — such things as the outcome of a football team’s next possession or which player will catch a pass next.

Such wagers can come much faster than in the pregame period. That means gamblers have less time to assess potential wagers and evaluate their budgets. Players can win — or lose — in a hurry.

Use the same team sparingly if making multiple bets.

You may love a team to cover a spread or win, maybe even consider it a “lock.” If making multiple bets, the temptation is to repeatedly include the team in parlays.

But no team is a lock. Weird things happen.

If you use the same team to win in three parlays and the team loses, you won’t win anything no matter how insightful the other selections were.

Avoid “recency bias.”

Betters can be influenced — sometimes too much — by the last game they saw or read about. Almost all teams’ performances, to some degree, are up and down.

“There are going to be teams that overperform and there are going to be teams that underperform,” Monahan said. “If every team did exactly what they were supposed to do, then no one would be interested in sports.”

Understand the nature of the bettor-sportsbook relationship.

The sportsbooks’ goal is to maximize profits. But they are also in the business of keeping players happy enough to come back.

The companies “know the long-range nature of this particular business, that once people are into it, they will continue,” said Rodney Paul, director of the sports analytics program at Syracuse University.

That means they often provide valuable inducements in the form of promotions and bonuses, particularly to first-time players.