Southwest Airlines, which has a hub in Baltimore airport, asks FAA to pause departing flights

If you’re flying with Southwest Airlines today, make sure to check the status of your flight.

The airline, which has a hub at BWI Marshall Airport, has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the airline’s departures, according to a FAA tweet Tuesday morning.

In tweets with customers late Tuesday morning, the airline said it’s aware of “intermittent issues” with their website and mobile app. Updates will be communicated on their website, according to Southwest Airlines’ Twitter account.

In late December, the airline canceled thousands of flights nationwide due to an outdated software system.

This story will be updated.