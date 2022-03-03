Fire official: Multiple injuries after explosion, fire at Silver Spring apartment

Firefighters responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of an explosion and fire at the four-story building in Silver Spring, less than a mile outside Washington, D.C., and found heavy fire showing from several floors, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a video posted online. Firefighters made a number of rescues, he said. There were multiple injuries and some of the injuries are serious, Piringer said.