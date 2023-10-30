9 children on school bus, 2 drivers injured in Talbot County crash, Maryland police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland State Police are investigating a bus crash that injured nine schoolchildren, as well as the two drivers, Monday morning in Talbot County.

Around 8 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to MD 328 at Three Bridges Branch Road for the report of a crash involving a school bus. Troopers learned that a Kia Sportage failed to stop at a stop sign at a four-way intersection and crashed into the side of the bus.

Nine children on the Caroline County Public Schools bus, along with the bus driver, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Kia Sportage, who is a minor, was also transported to a hospital.

All lanes on MD 328 at Three Bridges Branch Road were closed for the investigation. Charges might be pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.