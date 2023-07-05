Teen killed, six injured in shooting at Salisbury block party, just days after Baltimore mass shooting

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 14-year-old was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a block party in Salisbury.

The multiple-victim shooting comes three days after a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore that killed two people and injured 28 others.

The Wicomico Sheriff’s Office said the shooting broke out shortly after midnight Wednesday near Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue in Salisbury. Seven people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy who died at a hospital.

The other victims are expected to survive. Sheriff Michael Lewis said deputies are in the process of writing warrants, and more information will be available later Wednesday.

Gov. Wes Moore visited Baltimore on the July Fourth holiday to check on hospitalized victims, meet Brooklyn residents and attend a briefing with police commanders. Moore also spoke at the Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival, where he told those in attendance to “keep on fighting together” against gun violence.

Hours later, Maryland saw another multiple-victim shooting in Salisbury.

The Wicomico Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is “very active” and asks anyone with information to contact 410-548-4898. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 to share information anonymously.

