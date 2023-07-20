Prosecutors in Tennessee are reviewing FBI file on Roy McGrath’s death

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Prosecutors in Tennessee are reviewing the FBI’s investigative file on Roy McGrath’s death near Knoxville, officials confirmed Thursday.

A spokesman for the Knoxville field office of the FBI, Darrell DeBusk, said both the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are “reviewing the file.”

It’s expected prosecutors will review the “agent-involved” shooting for possible criminal charges, as is common with other police shootings and killings.

DeBusk and his fellow spokesman John Pack did not provide clarity on the FBI investigation’s status, writing that shooting reviews are conducted by the inspection division at FBI Headquarters. FBI Headquarters did not immediately return a request for comment. The FBI’s Baltimore field office directed a reporter to the Knoxville branch.

Sean McDermott, a deputy district attorney general for Knox County, Tennessee, confirmed in an email the office was “currently in the process” of reviewing the file.

McDermott did not respond to questions about how long reviews typically take or whether findings would be publicly released if criminal charges are declined.

McGrath, an ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, disappeared ahead of his federal trial in March on criminal charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document. He was located more than three weeks later on April 4 near Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was fatally shot there. Authorities haven’t officially said whether he shot himself, was shot by FBI agents or both.

Updates about the FBI review since then have been scarce.

The FBI has not said whose bullet killed McGrath, whether he had a gun or whether he used the gun. It has also declined to say what information would be shared publicly when its internal investigation is completed, in contrast to many local police agencies and the state of Maryland.

