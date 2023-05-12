What will FBI review of Roy McGrath’s fatal shooting show? ‘People want to know’

Shortly after Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath was shot to death in suburban Tennessee, the FBI labeled the encounter between law enforcement and McGrath an “agent-involved shooting” and said it would investigate.

Since then, details about what’s going on with that FBI review have been scarce.

The FBI won’t say whose bullet killed McGrath, including whether it was self-inflicted. It won’t say whether McGrath had a gun, and whether he used it. It won’t say what law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of McGrath’s shooting, how many officers fired weapons or what video evidence might exist, or if it will ever be released.

And the federal agency won’t even say what information will be shared with the public at the conclusion of its internal investigation — a contrast to the practices of many local police agencies and the state of Maryland, where pushes for transparency around police shootings have resulted in clearly spelled-out processes and the proactive release of information.

The idea that law enforcement agencies can “say nothing and that’s going to be satisfactory” is “a thing of the past” for many, if not most, non-federal law enforcement agencies, said David Harris, a University of Pittsburgh law professor, who studies policing.

“For better or worse, when you are a Chicago Police Department, New York, Knoxville ... you have a public constituency that says, ‘What the heck? Explain this.’ They have to be transparent in the service of accountability,” Harris said.

“The FBI doesn’t have to respond that way.”

McGrath, an ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, disappeared ahead of his March 13 federal trial in Maryland on criminal charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document. He was on the run for more than three weeks until he was located April 4 near Knoxville, Tennessee.

There, the bureaucrat turned fugitive was fatally shot. Authorities haven’t officially said whether McGrath shot himself, was shot by FBI agents or both.

Sources close to the case told The Baltimore Sun that the FBI was labeling his death a suicide immediately following the shooting. But publicly, the agency called it an “agent-involved shooting.”

Roy McGrath was wanted by the FBI for failure to appear at his trial in federal court in Baltimore. (FBI)

Some experts interviewed by The Sun cautioned that the FBI’s silence in weeks since McGrath’s death could be due to an ongoing investigation or the desire for a thorough review of the case before any public statements.

FBI spokeswoman Shayne Buchwald, of the agency’s Baltimore field office, has said it’s “critical” to limit comments about the shooting to avoid relaying “erroneous information.”

But it’s also true that the FBI rarely proactively releases the results of internal investigations — raising questions about when the public will get answers to lingering questions about the conclusion of the high-profile McGrath case.

Buchwald said this week that the “contents” of the review would not be released publicly at its conclusion and recommended submitting a Freedom of Information Act request, which The Sun has done. FOIA requests can take months or years for the federal government to fulfill.

Erek Barron, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, declined through a spokeswoman to comment on whether the public should learn the results of the probe into McGrath’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

The FBI has a long track record of clearing its agents in shootings. In 2013, The New York Times reported that FBI internal investigations found all of its agent’s shootings between 1993 and early 2011 were “justified,” after the newspaper sued for the records. Over that period, FBI agents that fatally shot about 70 people and wounded roughly 80 others.

Since then, the agency has identified at least two shootings as a “bad shoot,” according to Times reporting. In one instance, the FBI found fault with an off-duty agent who in 2012 shot an unarmed man in the back from a second-story window.

In the other, from a 2014 Baltimore County incident, the FBI’s shooting incident review group, which reviews cases for policy violations, found fault with an agent’s shooting of the tire of a suspect who was fleeing, but not with the actions of the agents who shot and killed the man, the Times reported.

In that case, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney also found the shooting of the suspected Black Guerrilla Family member justified and did not bring charges.

More recently, an off-duty FBI agent was acquitted of second-degree murder in the December 2020 shooting of a man on a Metro train near Washington, D.C.

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he believed the publicity around the McGrath case could be a factor in favor of releasing information to the public, saying he hoped the FBI would “exercise their discretion” and at least release a summary report.

Charged in 2021 in parallel state and federal indictments, prosecutors accused McGrath of illegally recording phone calls with Hogan and other top aides and fraudulently arranging an approximately $230,000 severance package to leave his post at the helm of the Maryland Environmental Service when the governor picked him to be chief of staff.

The indictments also charged McGrath, long loyal to Hogan, with using money from the quasi-governmental environmental service to pay for personal expenses.

Even if convicted, McGrath was unlikely to face much prison time and likely would have served his sentence at a federal work camp.

His highly anticipated trial was expected to feature the testimony of Hogan, who left office after his second term as governor, and other top officials in the Republican’s administration. But McGrath, whose attorney expected him to fly to Baltimore on the eve of trial, never bought a plane ticket. His absence from court triggered a warrant for his arrest and a weeks-long manhunt to bring him into custody.

As part of that search, the FBI raided his house in Naples, Florida, two days after he went missing, taking his wife’s phone among other items. FBI agents wrote in an affidavit they were hoping to seize financial records and electronic devices from his residence. Magistrate judges issued 10 more warrants, all of which remain under seal, in March, as agents scoured the South for McGrath, according to federal court records.

While McGrath was on the lam, a mysterious author published two e-books on Amazon, purporting to give an inside look at his time as Hogan’s top aide and at the helm of the environmental service. The books portrayed McGrath as the hero to Hogan’s villain, saying the governor betrayed him. A promised third sequel hasn’t published.

His time on the run came to a deadly end in a shopping center outside of Knoxville. The FBI has revealed little about how or why he ended up there, adding to intrigue of how the shooting transpired.

“People want to know who fired the fatal shot,” Rosenstein said. “Did McGrath kill himself or did the FBI shoot? And, if so, why? Did they feel as though they were in danger?”

Roy McGrath was fatally shot during his arrest near Knoxville, Tennessee as the FBI closed in after a roughly three-week search.

In Maryland, the General Assembly created an independent investigative unit in the Attorney General’s Office to examine police shootings and other civilian fatalities stemming from encounters with law enforcement statewide.

The unit, which began work in late 2021, prepares an investigative report that it provides to local prosecutors, then to the public, with a narrative description of what transpired and a legal analysis. While that investigation is ongoing, it typically releases the names of officers and any decedents, along with available video footage before the final report.

The investigative unit’s spokesman, Thomas Lester, said it wouldn’t have jurisdiction if an FBI agent were to shoot and kill someone in Maryland.

But it does have authority to investigate Maryland police officers detailed to federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration or the U.S. Marshals Service. (It’s unclear whether this would apply in cases like McGrath’s because the identities and roles of agents on scene have not been made public.)

Rosenstein and others noted that the FBI’s shooting review could take a few paths following its conclusion: It could end at the review, or agents’ actions could lead to internal disciplinary action. If agents’ actions are deemed unjustified, it likely would be presented to prosecutors for further action.

The FBI’s review process includes an investigation by an agency shooting incident review team, led by the FBI’s Inspection Division. When complete, the team presents the case to a Shooting Incident Review Group made up of FBI and U.S. Department of Justice staff. That panel considers the reasonableness of the shooting. The investigation is then provided to local prosecutors and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

A spokesman for the Knox County District Attorney General, who has jurisdiction to prosecute in the area where McGrath was shot dead, would only say “that matter is still under review” and declined to answer further questions.

The FBI also answers to the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General, which investigates possible misconduct by FBI agents.

Carl Bornstein, a former federal prosecutor and adjunct professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, noted the shooting investigation in McGrath’s case, depending on the findings, could face those additional reviews.

“It’s a little premature to come to any conclusions,” Bornstein said. “While the bureau agents tend to be more seasoned and probably more trained, I don’t think anybody takes a shooting lightly.”

Harris, the law professor, said it’s typical for agencies to release some information while an investigation is ongoing, without jeopardizing efforts or “pronouncing judgment” on those involved. For instance, police might say whether a gunshot wound was self-inflicted, or whether a person was armed.

“Most police agencies release at least that information before the review is complete,” said Harris, calling the FBI’s relative silence “characteristic” of its preference to only share information publicly when a case is “lined up in a perfect way.”

The federal agency, Harris added, considers itself somewhat separate from other law enforcement and has an “impenetrable” culture.

Howard Henderson, a professor of justice administration at Texas Southern University, described it as the “top of the food chain” in policing, perceived as more professional than other law enforcement bodies. The more powerful an agency is, he said, the more transparent it ought to be.

“Accountability is critical to anyone in a position of authority,” Henderson said. “How can we have a system of justice without transparency?”

Baltimore Sun reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this article.