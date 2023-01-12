Robert K. Hur, former U.S. attorney in Maryland, named special counsel on Biden classified docs. Here’s what to know.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday tapped a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland to serve as special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and a former office.

Robert K. Hur, who will take over the investigation, was Maryland’s top federal prosecutor for almost three years, between April 2018 and February 2021, and was appointed by President Donald J. Trump.

Advertisement

Prior to that appointment, Hur worked in the U.S. Department of Justice in the senior leadership team and as a top aide to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, himself a former U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Hur was also an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland for seven years.

Advertisement

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial and dispassionate judgment,” Hur said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

In announcing Hur’s appointment, Garland said he would take over the investigation into “possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or other records” at Biden’s Delaware home and at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

The initial investigation had been handled by U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr., but Garland said it was in the “public interest” to appoint a special counsel, for both independence and accountability.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday called Hur a “prosecutor of the highest caliber and integrity,” adding that he’d made him chair of his Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup.

“I have faith in his ability to get the facts and hold power to account,” Hogan said. “In this country, no one is above the law.”

Biden previously told reporters he was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office during Hur’s tenure handled cases of public corruption involving such officials as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa.

Hur has recently worked in private practice in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

He is also on the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.