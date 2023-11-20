For many recovering addicts, Thanksgiving is a time of triggers and stress. For one Baltimorean, it’s a chance at redemption.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As he looks back on the worst of his days as an addict, Jeffery Schneider says, it feels like a miracle that he’s still walking around.

The Baltimore painting contractor spent many years emptying his bank account for crack cocaine. His erratic behavior alienated loved ones, doomed a family business and triggered run-ins with police. But nothing was harder for the Essex native than the annual approach of what should have been the most important day on his calendar.

A few days before Thanksgiving every year, the 57-year-old recalls, he would phone his mother to tell her he had to miss the family dinner that year because he had the flu. She’d pretend to believe him, then go on to celebrate without him.

“I was too ashamed to face my family,” he says, tears coming to his eyes.

Thanksgiving is different for Schneider these days. It has been more than 40 weeks since he checked in to a comprehensive recovery program in Baltimore, a decision that those close to him say has helped keep him sober, build relationships he hasn’t had in decades, and even avoid a relapse many expected after a recent tragedy.

Schneider will be cooking turkey and fixings at the family dinner this year, serving as unofficial host as his adult daughter, granddaughter and others reconnect in Bel Air. His family is cautiously hopeful about the day. And counselors at Helping Up Mission, a residential center for men and women fighting addiction, poverty and homelessness, say the planned gathering is a sign of how far one of their model residents has come.

“The fact that Jeff is willing not just to attend a Thanksgiving dinner, but to prepare it for others, is a sign of real progress,” says Mike Rallo, the spiritual director of the faith-based program. “It takes a long time to come out of shame the way he has. It gives me hope that he’ll be able to withstand the pressures of the holiday and open his heart to enjoying reconciliation with the family he loves.”

Experts say addiction can strike in just about any sort of setting. Life didn’t start out in desperation mode for Schneider, the youngest of three children of a painting company owner and a loving mom.

He and his siblings attended public school in Essex, played sports, and got baptized at the church where their parents were married. Their material needs were mostly met. And they celebrated holidays, decorations and all, especially Thanksgiving.

“Our mom always made sure holidays were special, and that meant so much to all of us,” says Schneider’s older sister, Cindy Bode, a vice president with a food distribution company. “I’ve passed the same traditions on to my kids, and they’ll be doing the same. We were raised with strong faith and a solid foundation. Unfortunately, Jeff picked the wrong friends.”

‘I gave up my whole life for cocaine’

Like many on a destructive path, Schneider didn’t see what was coming. He started smoking pot in his early teens mostly just to fit in. His friends then introduced him to others who had different drugs. And as he kept yielding to peer pressure, a pattern took effect.

Jeffery Schneider, a resident at Helping Up Mission, will be cooking turkey and fixings this year at a family Thanksgiving. The holiday can be especially difficult for many recovering addicts like Schneider. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“When you move on to harder stuff, you don’t even realize you’re addicted until you’re addicted,” says Schneider, who had gravitated toward crack, a smokable form of cocaine, by age 18. “By then you’ve got that monkey on your back. And mine went from a monkey to King Kong. I gave up my whole life for cocaine.”

It gripped him even as he chased success. Schneider took over the family business, Howard Schneider Painting, in his teens, made a name as a perfectionist, and managed to boost the company’s earnings into the hundreds of thousands per year. At the same time, he developed a $2,000-per-day drug habit, sold on the side, and was often high on crack as he climbed 40-foot ladders or operated heavy equipment.

Like many addicts, Schneider was convinced he was only hurting himself, but his family members begged to differ. His daughter Katelyn, now 28, remembers a dad who made dates with her but rarely showed up. He lied to get out of important events. He chose to get high rather than attend memorial services for his father, Howard, who died in 2008, and for his mother, Virginia, more than a decade later.

“It was frustrating, but it became the norm,” says Bode, who lives in South Carolina. “He’d keep telling these stories. We knew not to count on Jeff.”

To those who work in addiction recovery, the patterns are all too familiar ― the avoidance, the dishonesty, the guilt and callousness that mask true feeling — and it’s no surprise that they come to the fore during holidays.

Though addicts crave connection deep down, experts say, the prospect of interacting with others so closely is frightening, as it brings them face to face with those they may well have hurt most, and that can be volatile in both directions.

“Christmas and New Year’s are important, but for whatever reason, Thanksgiving is the one where we think of the family being together,” says Zach Snitzer, the co-founder and marketing director of the Maryland Addiction Recovery Center in Towson. “That’s a stressor on both the person who is in recovery, especially in the early stages of recovery, and also for the family.

“When it comes to recovery, we talk about addiction being a family disease. The easiest way to understand that is that addiction affects every member of the family — the mother, the father, the child, the grandparent. They have most likely been dealing with this problem for some time, for months, years or decades.”

Jeffery Schneider, a resident and recovering addict at Helping Up Mission, sits in the chapel. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Holiday table as potential minefield

Peter Grinspoon, a physician and instructor at Harvard Medical School who specializes in cannabis and addiction-recovery research, agrees that gatherings like Thanksgiving dinners are potential minefields for everyone concerned.

“Holidays really, really stress a lot of recovering addicts out,” Grinspoon says, citing the adage that “family can push your buttons better than anyone, because they’re often the ones who put them there” — a situation that can prompt ill-considered remarks, hair-trigger defensiveness and the kind of anxiety that can spark a relapse.

That’s why counselors agree it’s essential to meet with individuals planning to attend Thanksgiving ahead of time and help them map out a strategy.

The person in recovery should try to keep gratitude in mind and remain emotionally open and “in the moment,” Grinspoon says, while remembering that family members have a right not to be as welcoming as he or she might hope. And the guest should always have a list of people to call in case of unexpected triggers as well as a workable plan for leaving “if you feel anxiety skyrocketing.”

“With advanced planning and thoughtfulness you can reduce the risk,” he says.

Another option to consider, Rallo says, is not to attend at all, at least until the person in recovery feels far along enough on his or her journey to be able to handle it.

Counselors at Helping Up Mission have been meeting for two weeks with those who might want to go home Thursday, Rallo says, and he has given that advice more than once.

“We don’t tell them what to do, but we’ll tell them what our observations are, and if they do decide to go, we’ll say, ‘Call someone if there are issues,’” he says.

Schneider faces less jeopardy than others this week, counselors say, in part because he has already reestablished contact with several relatives and even worked through a few issues with them. He has also emerged as a leader at Helping Up. Bode has been so impressed, she has become a donor.

Rallo says Schneider even avoided relapsing when he received the worst news he has ever gotten one day last month: that his 30-year-old son, Jeffery Schneider Jr., died of an overdose after years of fighting addiction.

Schneider did everything he has been trained to do, including reaching out to his new network of friends and supporters.

Jeffery Schneider holds a photo of himself and his son, Jeffery Schneider Jr., who was 30 years old when he died of a drug overdose last month. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

When Schneider, Katelyn, her 4-year-old daughter and others gather in Bel Air on Thursday, they’ll dine on the turkey and sweet potatoes he prepares, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV as he did in Essex years ago, and, Schneider hopes, “enjoy the smell of cooking, the sounds of laughter, and just the pleasure of talking with each other.”

His eyes redden again as he thinks of trying to celebrate in the wake of that tragedy, but what he’s thinking about now is how losing her brother is affecting Katelyn.

“It’s a very very hard time right now, but as hard as it is, I’m smart enough to be grateful for what I do have,” he says. “I’m going to show that to everyone on Thanksgiving.”