Maryland public defenders vote to join largest state worker union

Maryland’s public defenders on Tuesday voted to join the largest union for state government employees, more than two years after launching a unionization push.

The state’s Office of the Public Defender employs some 600 lawyers, paralegals, social workers and administrative assistants, with outposts in every Maryland county and Baltimore, to represent marginalized people accused of crimes.

Tuesday’s landslide vote means the office’s attorneys and support staff will be represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and immediately reap the protections of AFSCME’s contract with the Maryland.

“Staff are leaving because there aren’t enough resources to do our jobs adequately and ethically, because of oppressive workloads and caseloads that never get more manageable and because we have been ignored when calling out for change,” said Marci Tarrant Johnson, a public defender in the Baltimore City OPD office and president of the Maryland Defenders Union, in statement issued by the union, which is now under the umbrella of AFSCME.

The public defenders announced their push to unionize in August of 2020 against the backdrop of a raging coronavirus pandemic and mounting backlog of criminal cases in the courts. At the time, they said they hoped for reduced caseloads, safer working conditions and a bigger say in the criminal justice system.

Maryland’s public defender unionization followed campaigns in Philadelphia, Connecticut and Los Angeles.

Public defenders represent indigent people accused of everything from trespassing to murder in court from the state’s far western point in Garrett County to the Eastern Shore.

