Veterans of legal battles over Michael Jackson estate and against O.J. Simpson jump into Angelos fray

The high-stakes legal battle over control of the Orioles and other assets of Peter Angelos has drawn big legal guns into the fray.

Los Angeles-based attorneys whose resumes include a battle over the estate of Michael Jackson, intrafamily fights over sports franchises and a multimillion-dollar award against O.J. Simpson have requested the court’s permission to represent Angelos’ wife, Georgia, and his son, John, in a lawsuit filed by his younger son, Louis.

Louis Angelos, 52, sued in Baltimore County Circuit Court earlier this month, saying John, 54, had sought to seize full control of the team against the wishes of their ailing father, who no longer is able to manage his assets. He further claimed that his older brother wanted to dissolve their father’s signature law firm — known for winning billions of dollars in asbestos cases — and had transferred some $90 million worth of Peter Angelos’ real estate into an LLC he controlled. The suit, which claims John confused and intimidated their mother into acceding to his demands, also revealed the family’s apparent desire to sell the Orioles.

Seeking permission to represent John Angelos is Daniel M. Petrocelli, perhaps best known for obtaining a $33.5 million award in a civil suit against O.J. Simpson for the deaths of the former football star’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Among his past and present clients are former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, former President Donald Trump in the Trump University fraud cases, and rapper Travis Scott, who has been sued after a stampede at his Astroworld Festival concert in Houston last year.

Adam F. Streisand, a leading litigator in wealth and inheritance disputes, is asking permission to represent Georgia Angelos. According to his firm’s website, he has been involved in fights over the estates of Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando and other celebrities.

In a case with shades of the Angelos lawsuit, Streisand represented Jeanie Buss in a winning battle over her brothers for control of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He also represented former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in his $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers after the former owner, Donald Sterling, was banned for life from the NBA for making racist remarks. Sterling’s wife fought successfully to have him declared incapacitated and removed from a trust that owned the team, leaving her as sole trustee and able to sell it.

Streisand also represents Dea Spanos Berberian who, on the same day Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother, filed suit against her brother in an ownership fight over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Representing Louis Angelos is Jeffrey E. Nusinov, a Baltimore-based attorney who specializes in trust and estate litigation. He represented William J. Paterakis and Venice Paterakis Smith, the children of the late John Paterakis, in a successful estate battle against the H&S and Harbor East developer’s second wife.

“John’s choice of lawyers for him and his mother show how concerned he must be,” Nusinov said. “They are accomplished lawyers. They will have their hands full.”

Nusinov is joined by partner Paul D. Raschke, who previously worked for the Angelos law firm. He was part of the team that won a $1.5 billion verdict against Exxon Corp. for a gasoline leak that contaminated groundwater in Jacksonville in Baltimore County, among of the largest verdicts in Maryland history.

The Angelos legal fight is already brewing: Louis Angelos’ attorneys have filed multiple notices of “deficiency” to the court, saying the opposing lawyers have failed to supply required information, such as phone numbers and identification numbers.

Both California lawyers will be joined by several members of their firms. Maryland law allows attorneys from other states to temporarily represent clients here in conjunction with someone admitted to the state bar. Petrocelli’s motion for special admission was filed by Jeffrey E. Gordon, a Washington-based partner at his firm, O’Melveny & Myers, and a University of Maryland Law graduate. Streisand’s request for admission was filed by Christopher M. Loveland, also based in Washington, and a partner at their firm, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.