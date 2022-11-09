Race narrows for Baltimore City’s first elected two school board members

Two seats on Baltimore City’s school board were up for grabs this election cycle with voters choosing from four candidates with strong ties to education and equity.

School board races in Maryland are nonpartisan with the city’s school board members elected at-large to serve four-year terms. Candidates April Christina Curley, Ashley Esposito, Salimah Jasani and Kwame Kenyatta-Bey appeared on the ballot vying for two seats.

By Wednesday morning, Esposito, a community activist and prospective city school parent, led with 29% of the vote with 294 of 296 precincts reporting. Kenyatta-Bey, a longtime teacher at Patterson High School, trailed with 27.6%. Curley, who previously led diversity and equity initiatives for Google before falling out with the company, had 23%. And 20.4% of votes counted were for Jasani, a former Digital Harbor High School teacher.

This marks the first time city voters had the opportunity to elect school board commissioners, who until recently were entirely appointed by the mayor. In 2016, Maryland’s General Assembly approved a bill backed by the Baltimore Teachers Union that expands the city’s 10-person appointed school board by adding two elected members in 2022, bringing the total number of commissioners to 12.

The change this year brings the city more in line with Maryland’s other 23 jurisdictions, all of which have done away with fully appointed boards over the years. For example, Baltimore County’s school board transitioned in 2018 to a hybrid of both elected and appointed members.

Those results could change in the coming days as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

In Baltimore City, the Baltimore Teachers Union had endorsed Esposito and Jasani ahead of the primary election, which narrowed eight candidates down to four in the general election. Some candidates at the time worried, after speaking with voters at the polls, that there was not enough awareness of the school board race in Baltimore City.

Starting Wednesday, the city’s school board meetings will move to a hybrid format, meaning members of the public may participate virtually or attend meetings in person for the first time since the pandemic first shuttered schools in 2020. The board meeting room’s public gallery will have 20 seats total, with 15 seats reserved for recognized groups and for those making public comment and five seats reserved for the media. Any seats not used by in-person speakers or the media will be available to all on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.