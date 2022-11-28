Small plane crashes Sunday near Gaithersburg, knocking out power for thousands in Montgomery County

A small plane crashed into a power line Sunday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people in Montgomery County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed from White Plains, New York, crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. The FAA said two people were aboard.

The Maryland State Police said in a news release Sunday evening that troopers were sent just before 6 p.m. to Montgomery Village, where a plane had been found suspended in the air, tangled in a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive.

Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., was piloting the Mooney Mike 20P single-engine plane, state police said. Merkle and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana were unharmed and awaiting rescue Sunday evening.

Along with state police, medics from Montgomery County and staff from the Potomac Electric Power Company were on the scene, the release said.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein told reporters that it would take until 9:30 p.m. or later to have all the resources in place to proceed with rescue efforts, but he gave no timetable for how long after that it would take to bring the plane occupants down.

Goldstein said utility contractors will first work to ground the high-tension wires to make it safe for rescuers to work. Fire crews will then use bucket trucks or a crane to make the plane stable by chaining it or strapping it to the tower. After the plane is more stable, Goldstein said, rescuers will use the crane or bucket trucks to bring the two people down. He said rescuers are periodically contacting them by cellphone to check on them.

A small plane rests on live power lines after crashing Sunday in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg. (Tom Brenner/AP)

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said the plane was stuck about 100 feet above the ground, and the transmission lines remained live, complicating rescue efforts.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the cause of the crash, state police said in the release. Rothbury and Goshen were closed Sunday evening while rescue attempts were ongoing.

Pepco said in a statement on Twitter that a private plane had collided with the company’s transmission lines, causing an outage for about 85,000 customers.

People observe a small plane resting on live power lines after crashing in Montgomery Village. (Tom Brenner/AP)

“As these lines power small distribution substations across the county, this is resulting in customer outages,” the company said on Twitter at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. “The priority is providing the assistance needed to support the rescue effort and then crews will work to restore service for customers safely and as quickly as possible.”

While the number of customers affected by outages on Pepco’s website had fallen to about 76,000 later Sunday evening, the company’s live map showed about 117,000 customers were experiencing outages just after 10 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.