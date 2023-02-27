Bill introduced to change Maryland 2024 primary to avoid Passover

The idea of moving the date of Maryland’s 2024 primary to avoid a conflict with Passover is gaining momentum.

Democratic Del. Dalya Attar submitted a bill Friday that would allow a primary date other than April 23, 2024, which is currently both the scheduled date of the primary and the first day of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

Advertisement

On Monday, state Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in a joint statement that they would work with those in charge of scheduling elections to have the primary shifted.

Attar and Democratic Del. Samuel I. “Sandy” Rosenberg, both representatives of the 41st District in Baltimore, noticed the overlap and notified State Administrator of Elections Linda Lamone last week. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., both Democrats, contacted Ferguson and Jones about the issue, as well.

Advertisement

[ Mayor Brandon Scott, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. seek to move 2024 primary from Passover ]

All made the point that the holiday would make it more difficult for Jewish voters in general to cast ballots on the current date and said it would make voting impossible for Orthodox Jews. Jewish law prohibits most forms of work during Passover, including participating in elections.

“It’s a significant burden on people in the Jewish community who observe the holiday,” Rosenberg said. “We do have other options [for voting], but there’s still a significant number of people who vote on Election Day, and clearly you would have a reduction in the turnout, all told, for the primary if the primary date remains on the first day of Passover.”

Ferguson and Jones echoed the concerns Monday.

“We have been intentional in our effort to pass election laws and create policies that remove barriers to voting,” they said. “A primary election date that unintentionally coincides with the Passover holiday would prevent thousands of Marylanders from engaging in their fundamental right to vote. We will work with the State Board of Elections and local election officials to find a more appropriate date.”

In this 2006 photo, a Passover seder plate is seen at Congregation Beth El in Tyler, Texas, on the first night of Passover. (Dr. Scott M. Lieberman / AP)

Primary dates are specified in Maryland law, which calls for the event to fall on the last Tuesday of April in a presidential election year.

An act of the General Assembly would be required to change the date, and there is precedent for such an action in Maryland. The General Assembly moved the 1991 primary two days later than the scheduled date because it coincided with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana.