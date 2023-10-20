Maryland-area Palestinians and Muslims are feeling déjà vu as they fear for families in Middle East, themselves

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Palestinian-American author Laila El-Haddad, who lives in Howard County, talks about the humanitarian crisis that is ongoing in Gaza. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

It’s been over a week since Laila El-Haddad has heard from some of her family members in Central Gaza.

El-Haddad, a 45-year-old author and activist who spent some of her childhood and several of her adult years in Palestine, said she likely has over 100 extended family members there. Some of those kin, who fled Gaza City during heavy bombardment, are currently unreachable.

She is able to talk — mostly through voice notes, texts and the occasional video — to some of her family in Gaza City; between 20 and 30 of them are stuffed in a single apartment unit with no running water, El-Haddad said, using their refrigerator as a pantry and eating stale bread toasted over a fire.

“They’re all huddling in one small entryway of the house because that’s the only safe space they could find,” El-Haddad, who now lives in Howard County, said. “They’re trying, despite all of that, to stay in good spirits.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, killed and abducted hundreds of Israelis and launched thousands of rockets during a major Jewish holiday. Hamas has controlled the government in Gaza by force since 2006.

The Baltimore area Jewish community was rattled by the attack, calling it “frightening,” “unfathomable” and “sickening.”

Israel responded swiftly with airstrikes and a demand that more than a million civilians move to southern Gaza, actions condemned by the United Nations. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said no electricity, food, water or fuel would flow into Gaza. According to the New York Times, at least 1,400 Israelies and 2,800 Palestinians have been killed in the escalating conflict as of Oct. 19.

President Joe Biden visited Israel Wednesday, announcing potential, limited humanitarian aid for Gaza via Egypt. Though Biden stressed that Hamas is separate from Palestinian civilians, some in Maryland’s Arab American community feel the United States has not adequately addressed the Palestinian death toll or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric.

“Nothing justifies the level of violence that [Palestinians] are experiencing at the hands of the Israeli army,” El-Haddad said.

Muslim and Palestinian community members in Maryland have condemned Israel’s retaliation, saying the airstrikes have been indiscriminate. They are calling for a ceasefire, which has been supported by some Congressional Democrats.

“As Palestinians, as Arabs here in the U.S., we obviously are very shook and very devastated by the genocidal campaign that Israel is carrying out against our people,” Yasin Shami, a Palestinian-American organizer with the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said.

And the fear isn’t just for their families abroad: several members of the Muslim community likened the climate to the period following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack in 2001, during which Muslims frequently became the victims of hate crimes.

Palestinian-American author Laila El-Haddad is worried about her extended family who remain in Gaza City. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“It’s not an understatement to say this past week has felt in itself like a déjà vu moment for many of us who grew up in the post-9/11 era,” Shami, 29, said. “We are feeling things we have not felt since we were children in that climate.”

El-Haddad’s family chose not to flee Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes hit and killed 70 Palestinians attempting to follow Israel’s evacuation order.

“We decided to stay in Gaza City and die in the dignity of our own homes rather than live through the pain and humiliation of another Palestinian displacement and ethnic cleansing,” a text read.

El-Haddad said she’s doing her best to boost her family’s spirits, especially because they feel like the world has turned a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis.

“That’s the most difficult aspect of it all, is the bias and the complicity and just sort of the othering, the dehumanization of Palestinians as a people,” El-Haddad said.

Despite not usually being a fearful person, El-Haddad lately finds herself looking over her shoulder on hikes and in parking lots. Her daughter, who wears a hijab like El-Haddad, is also scared.

But it’s not an unfamiliar feeling.

“I was about 21 when 9/11 happened,” El-Haddad said, “so I can absolutely tell you that those are the same sorts of feelings that I have coming back to me all over again.”

Zainab Chaudry, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Office in Maryland, said her office has seen an uptick in the number of hate-related incidents being reported in the Muslim and Arab American communities in Maryland. Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14, the office received 46 requests for assistance, a number Chaudry called “unprecedented.”

But Chaudry stressed those numbers are likely under-reported.

“Anecdotally, every single person practically that I’ve spoken to, that I’ve known of, has been affected or has endured some sort of situation, hostile situation, after the escalation in violence,” Chaudry said.

Over the weekend, a Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing a 6-year-old boy because he was Muslim, according to authorities, who said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East likely brought on the attack.

Mansoor Shams, director of public affairs for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Baltimore, recently got news from his fourth grader that disturbed him. Shams’ daughter, who attends a public elementary school in Pikesville, was asked by another student to sign a paper voting for Israel “to win.” A different student later asked her if she’d signed, and when she said she hadn’t, she was told it was because she wasn’t Jewish and a racist.

Earlier that day, Shams, who immigrated as a child from Pakistan and served in the U.S. Marines, had cautioned against conflating faith with the actions taken by both Hamas and Israel.

“It’s a very, very sad situation in the spirit of just seeing so much loss of innocence, whether that’s on the Palestinian side or the side of Israel,” Shams said. “The actions of Hamas were unacceptable, they were wrong, they were un-Islamic.”

One sophomore at the Johns Hopkins University, who asked to not be named because she fears she will face harassment, said she and a friend were hounded on campus early last week while wearing hijabs. She said they went to see the statue of Jay the Blue Jay near the freshman quad, which students are allowed to paint. The student said after Oct. 7, the statue had been painted with an Israeli flag but was later painted over with a Palestinian one.

“We were standing by it when basically a bunch of people who were walking by basically started making really disgusting comments about it and immediately saying we were the ones who had painted this,” the student said.

One student became “very rude and aggressive” and tried to keep the student and her friend from leaving.

The student said she reported the incident to her resident adviser, who alerted public safety. But the student was told since she didn’t know who the ringleader was, there was nothing they could do. She was directed to mental health resources.

Hopkins said it could not comment on individual cases but said via email that harassment is antithetical to the university’s values and that all reports are taken seriously.

“The University is working to support students and all members of our community at this difficult time, through direct outreach, gatherings, and mental health and safety resources,” spokesperson Jill Rosen said.

The student said she knows at least five other students who have faced harassment in recent days, which has overshadowed her initial experience at Hopkins.

“It was great — I didn’t have to explain myself anymore,” she said. “But then this happened. And I was like okay, so maybe it’s not as safe as I thought it was.”

Shami, the organizer with Palestinian Youth Movement, said protests and solidarity marches that have taken place since violence escalated in Israel and Palestine is a reflection of the fact that the Arab American community refuses to stand for a repeat of the Islamophobia and racism that followed Sept. 11.

Activists are also trying to call attention to “everything that happened before October 7,” context that Shami and others said is overlooked. Several called Palestine the largest open-air prison in the world.

“People are not willing to look at the root cause of the conflict which is settler colonialism, point blank,” Shami said.

Sharif Silmi with the Islamic Society of Baltimore Council is Palestinian-American and his extended family lives in Jerusalem. He said his family is safe, but it’s tense. And he echoed Shami’s sentiments.

“We tend to see in media or in discourse that this is a symmetric conflict,” Silmi said. “But in fact, it’s anything but. It’s asymmetric: one extremely powerful, one of the most powerful countries in terms of military might, against an occupied people.”

Shams, the U.S. veteran, said his Muslim community stands for peace, justice and reconciliation.

“What’s happening to the Palestinians now is unacceptable,” Shams said. “The Israeli government and the IDF cannot become the same monster they are decrying.”