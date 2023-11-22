One Love founder caused ‘tremendous instability,’ board exodus at Baltimore foundation, lawsuit claims

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A longtime backer sued the Baltimore-based One Love Foundation, alleging the anti-domestic violence group’s founder “all but abandoned” the nonprofit, ultimately causing its CEO and most of its board to quit earlier this year.

The lawsuit accuses Sharon Love of causing the nonprofit she founded to be in “disarray” and its fundraising “in a freefall” by running what the civil complaint calls “a campaign to destabilize One Love and promote a personal agenda” that ultimately led to an exodus of its board of directors and several employees.

Jon Higgins, the One Love Foundation’s chief strategy officer, called the lawsuit’s allegations “utterly baseless and completely without merit” in a statement, noting the nonprofit named after Love’s daughter, who was killed by a onetime partner in 2010, is “disputing the action vigorously.”

Higgins also pushed back on claims in the lawsuit that allege Love criticized her own nonprofit for focusing on outreach to LGBTQ+ and minority populations. The lawsuit — a dispute about $1 million donated to One Love by a philanthropic foundation run by the former CEO of CSX Transportation and his wife, a marriage and family therapist — says that Love “abandoned” the foundation after criticizing its direction.

“We pride ourselves on our work with the LGBTQ and other marginalized and minority communities who are disproportionately impacted by relationship abuse,” Higgins said.

Love, of Cockeysville, said Wednesday afternoon the allegations regarding her stance on LGBTQ+ and minority populations were “not true” and declined to comment further, saying she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

In June, Love said the sudden resignations of a majority of the nonprofit’s board was driven by her family’s unwillingness to relinquish the final say on its activities and direction.

“As One Love has grown, some felt uncomfortable with that structure, a position we respect and understand, but it will not change,” Love wrote. She also said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that the foundation had departed to areas — like dating advice and discussions of reality TV shows — that she felt “diluted” its focus on domestic violence.

After the mass departure, the foundation relocated from New York to Baltimore, also installing its new CEO, Julie Myers, a longtime lacrosse coach at the University of Virginia, and president, Ojeda Hall, a community organizer based in Baltimore.

The lawsuit, lodged by the Florida-based Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation, claims Love began to “openly and harshly criticize” One Love “and particularly its outreach to the LGBTQ and minority communities.” It claims Love criticized her own nonprofit for “jump[ing] on the band wagon” of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, and that she was absent at board meetings and day-to-day activities for several years.

An email central to the lawsuit, which Ward sent Love amid the June resignations, seems to attribute the board’s ultimate exodus to concerns about the nonprofit’s organizational structure rather than the provocative statements allegedly made by Love.

The plaintiff said in the suit that it has donated $8.75 million to One Love since 2012. The complaint centers on $1 million contributed to One Love last December on the conditions that the Jacksonville foundation could redirect its gift to another 501(c)(3) if One Love did not alleviate any concerns the Ward and Glock organization might raise about the direction of the anti-domestic violence nonprofit.

In June, when the board and CEO resigned, the Ward and Glock foundation sent a notice to One Love that it would redirect that gift if the nonprofit did not “realign itself to the 2022 strategic plan” and reach an agreement to reinstate its then-resigning CEO, Katie Hood.

The June 5 notice sent by Ward, however, made no mention of Love criticizing her nonprofit for its outreach to the LGBTQ+ and minority communities. Instead, it says the board’s exodus was prompted by the Love family recommending to move the foundation’s headquarters, called a “disruptive idea” in the suit, as well as changes to the nonprofit’s organizational structure that would “diminish the role of the volunteer board members,” such as by having all high-ranking staff report to a new paid board chair rather than the CEO.

“Neither the volunteer Board members nor One Love leadership made headway in the fight to preserve One Love as a professional, effective nonprofit organization,” the lawsuit claims. “Instead, it has devolved into a fiefdom.”

Love started the One Love Foundation in 2010 after her daughter, Yeardley Love, was murdered. George Huguely V, a University of Virginia lacrosse player, is serving a 23-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction for the violent encounter that killed Love, a fellow Virginia Cavalier player and 2006 graduate of the Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson.

One Love, named after the slain 22-year-old’s lacrosse jersey number, was created to combat intimate partner violence by promoting conversations about unhealthy relationships. The nonprofit’s film and accompanying workshop, Escalation, has been widely used on college campuses to teach students about relationship abuse.

The foundation’s lawsuit was initially filed in September in a Duval County, Florida, court but was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. One Love, which has never been based in Florida, is seeking to move the case to Maryland’s federal court.