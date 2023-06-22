CEO, board members leave One Love Foundation following disagreements over leadership

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The CEO of the One Love Foundation, as well as multiple board members, left the nonprofit started in honor of slain lacrosse player Yeardley Love, the former Cockeysville resident’s mother said Wednesday in an email.

Sharon Love wrote that the leadership changes come after “several months of discussion and reflection” regarding what she described as a “difference of opinion on the governance structure of the organization” — that the family of Yeardley Love retains ultimate control of the board and CEO position of the foundation, which aims to end relationship abuse.

“As One Love has grown, some felt uncomfortable with that structure, a position we respect and understand, but it will not change,” Love wrote.

Katie Hood, the current CEO, is resigning effective Friday, Love wrote, saying the decision to accept it was “with regret“ and giving admiration for the executive’s and the board’s leadership.

“I would like to personally thank Katie for all of her hard work and dedication,” Love wrote. “Her unique combination of skills and passion has produced a remarkable organization that has touched the lives of many.”

Hood could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Yeardley Love’s mother, older sister Lexie Love Hodges and brother-in-law Jamie Hodges started the foundation to educate young people about relationship violence after the 22-year-old lacrosse player was fatally beaten by her on-again, off-again boyfriend at the University of Virginia. Millions of people have attended workshops conducted by the foundation, which held its second “Move for Love” festival and 5K run/walk earlier this month at the Maryland Zoo.

One Love Foundation founder Sharon Love stands with her daughter Yeardley Love, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend weeks before her college graduation in 2010. The University of Virginia lacrosse player's death prompted the formation of the national nonprofit, whose goal is to end relationship abuse. (Courtesy Photo)

The nonprofit, named after Yeardley’s uniform number, will have its New York-based headquarters reestablished in Baltimore, according to Sharon Love.

“The amazing team at One Love has been asked to carry on with the work and make the decisions to keep it flowing and the team has more than risen to the occasion,” Love wrote.

The family is in the process of finding a new CEO for the foundation, and will announce new board members “in due course,” the message read.