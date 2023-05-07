Maryland State trooper, two sheriff’s deputies shot in Cecil County; suspect in custody

A 23-year-old Elkton man has been charged with shooting a Maryland State Police officer and two deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, according to state police.

Police have the suspect in custody, according to a news release. He is being charged on counts of first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and reckless endangerment, according to police.

Advertisement

The trooper and two deputies were shot while responding to a burglary, along with two other deputies, in Port Deposit shortly before midnight Saturday, the release says. The two injured deputies are being treated at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, and the trooper was treated at the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital before being released. All three officers are on administrative leave.

The release says the officers were shot when they entered the backyard of a residence in the Twin Lakes Drive unit block, where a neighbor had called in about a robbery. The police did not fire back.

Advertisement

After the shooting, the suspect fled but was found shortly after 4 a.m. at a convenience store near the scene, where police were told he was attempting to get a ride, the release says.

An investigation is underway, and a shotgun was recovered from the original scene, according to police.