Maryland newsman posthumously ousted from media hall of fame over ‘viciously racist’ coverage

The focus is on the years between the end of Reconstruction and the mid-20th century, a time during which researchers say more than 5,000 people lost their lives in terror lynchings, most of them Black men and boys at the hands of white mobs. Such research centers as the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, have shown in recent years that white-owned press outlets routinely played a role in encouraging the practice, either by displaying indifference toward its horrors or using the kind of biased and incendiary language that could foment violence.