Yeardley Love’s lacrosse coach at Virginia is named CEO of anti-domestic violence foundation created after her murder

One week after its CEO and board resigned, the foundation created to honor the slain University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love has named her former coach as its new CEO.

The One Love Foundation, which was created to combat relationship violence after the onetime Cockeysville resident was murdered in 2010 by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, will be led by Julie Myers, who also a week ago resigned as UVA’s women’s lacrosse coach.

Its previous CEO, Katie Hood, and board of directors, left after a struggle over control and direction, Yeardley Love’s mother, Sharon Love, told The Baltimore Sun.

Sharon Love said she, her daughter Lexie Love Hodges and son-in-law, Jamie Hodges, who founded the group, wanted to continue having the final say on its activities and direction, but that the previous board felt that it couldn’t continue to grow under that kind of governance structure.

The foundation, which takes its name from the jersey number Love wore both at UVA and Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, is in the process of moving its headquarters from Bronxville, New York, back to the Baltimore area, where it began.

Virginia women's lacrosse coach Julie Myers, Sharon Love, Lexie Love Hodges, family friend Jamie Hodges and athletic director Craig Littlepage watch as a memorial flag is raised in Yeardley Love's honor after a March 2011 ceremony to retire her jersey No. 1 in memoriam in a ceremony before the start of the game against Penn State. Love was murdered the year before. (Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis)

It grew quickly in the wake of Yeardley Love’s shocking death, just weeks before she was scheduled to graduate. George Huguely V, who also played lacrosse at UVA, was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a 23-year prison term.

In a statement, Sharon Love called Myers “an exceptional champion of the important work we do every day to honor my daughter’s memory.

“She has dedicated her entire career to educating, developing and mentoring young women on and off the field,” Love said.

Myers said in a statement that she feels fortunate “to help young people learn and grow.

“If we can help people be kind, honest — stay true to the values we all aspire to — we have a chance to move the needle and impact the world,” she said.

Myers had led UVA’s women’s lacrosse program for 28 years, during which her teams never missed a postseason appearance except for the 2020 pandemic year when the championships were canceled, according to the university. Myers, who also played for UVA, is the first coach to win a national championship as a player, assistant and head coach, the school said.

The foundation also promoted the executive director of its Mid-Atlantic region, Ojeda Hall, to president.

Hall graduated from Harvard University and Drew Theological School and has a resume that spans the corporate finance world in New York and London and community organizing with groups such as Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development (BUILD), according to One Love.

“While much has been accomplished as we work to end dating violence, it is not lost on us that we have a long way still to go,” Hall said in a statement. “Over one in three women, one in three men, and over one in two trans or non-binary people will be in an abusive relationship in their lifetime. Therefore it’s more important than ever that we refocus on our mission and ultimately change these statistics.”