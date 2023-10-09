Naval Academy sued by activist group for alleged unconstitutional race-based admissions practices

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S. Naval Academy is being accused of discriminatory admissions practices by an activist organization whose previous litigation against Harvard and the University of North Carolina led to the U.S. Supreme Court deeming affirmative action policies unconstitutional.

A lawsuit, filed in Maryland’s U.S. District Court on Thursday, alleges that the Naval Academy uses applicants’ racial identities as metrics to determine admission.

“Instead of admitting midshipmen solely on leadership potential and objective metrics — the Academy stopped requiring applicants to submit standardized scores three years ago — the Academy focuses on race,” the lawsuit states.

The Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) is a Virginia-based activist group with members who “believe that racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary, and unconstitutional,” according to their website.

The organization’s president, Edward Blum, said he and his group realized the military academies would be important in the greater fight against affirmative action and similar race-based admissions practices when the Harvard and University of North Carolina case was reviewed by the United States Supreme Court. The opposition in that case used the military academies as an example of why racial diversity is important in college class makeup — because at military installations it leads to a cohort of personnel that will or won’t reflect the racial makeup of the nation they’re defending and representing.

“Chief Justice Roberts and the court did not address it and it needs to be addressed,” Blum said.

Soon after winning their case against Harvard and The University of North Carolina in late June, the organization started soliciting college applicants to represent in a case against the military institutions leading it to sue the United States Military Academy at West Point in September and then the United States Naval Academy. Blum said his organization is not sure yet if it plans to sue the United States Air Force Academy.

“We started getting lots of kids,” Blum said, declining to specify a number. The lawsuit against the Naval Academy references two applicants.

The organization cites news and opinion articles published by several publications that quote a Naval Academy affiliate, saying that race is a large contributing factor in one’s admission. Essentially, as the lawsuit alleges, minority applicants are given more preference for admission than white applicants.

“In a 2010 New York Times Op-Ed discussing the Academy’s racial preferences, an Academy professor stated: ‘I can confirm from the years I spent on the admissions board in 2002 and ‘03 and from my conversations with more recent board members, [that] if an applicant identifies himself or herself as non-white, the bar for qualification immediately drops,’” the lawsuit states.

The “magnitude” of those racial preferences is “stunning,” the SFFA argued in the lawsuit, quoting the same Academy professor explaining that white applicants were marked to move forward in the application process if they scored 600 or more on each part of their SATs. Minority candidates were advanced if they score a 550 or better, according to the professor.

“We don’t believe your race should be something that is used to help you or to harm you in applying to college, applying to medical school, applying to Annapolis, applying to Johns Hopkins or any other public or private university in the country,” Blum said.

The Naval Academy declined to comment due to litigation being ongoing.

The lawsuit attacks previous legal arguments made by the Naval Academy in favor of considering race during the admissions process. The Naval Academy has said removing race from the process would undermine the legitimacy of the military and cause the institution to “lose societal trust.” The Academy also argued a racial balance is necessary to keep military units cohesive and ward off racial strife.

The lawsuit refutes those arguments in part with a quotation from a 2001 piece published in The Guardian, stating “In fact, ‘racial animosity had been negligible within the U.S. armed forces’ prior to 1967, and it has been virtually nonexistent post-Vietnam.”

In the lawsuit, SFFA is asking the court to issue a declaratory judgment labeling the admissions process as a violation of the Fifth Amendment. Additionally, the group wants the court to prevent any future admissions decisions based on race.