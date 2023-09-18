Maryland Transit Administration to offer free public transportation this weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Public transportation across the state will be free on Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The free rides, offered in celebration of World Car Free Day, will include local buses, the light rail, the metro subway, MARC trains, commuter buses and mobility services.

The free transit weekends will come during the Artscape street festival, a Ravens home game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore premiere of “The Wiz” at the Hippodrome Theatre.

World Car Free Day, which is Friday, is an initiative encouraging motorists to explore alternatives to driving like public transit, helping to decrease road congestion and vehicle emissions.

“There’s never been a better time to experience the ease and convenience of public transportation,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in news release. “Public transit is an ideal way to experience all the region has to offer, and it’s an important tool in our efforts to decrease our carbon footprint.”

To learn more about routes, visit mta.maryland.gov.