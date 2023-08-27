New core bus routes go into effect Sunday for fall, Maryland Transit Administration says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Transit Administration changed its core bus routes for the fall starting on Sunday.

The agency created the QuickLink 40 route, running from Essex to Westgate and expected to eliminate about 25 minutes of travel time for riders who currently use the CityLink Blue and CityLink Orange lines. With more buses making fewer stops, the QuickLink 40 offers weekday service every 20 to 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along existing CityLink Blue and Orange routes. Those lines are staying the same.

Advertisement

The MTA anticipates that changes to the LocalLink 32 and LocalLink 37 will improve transit connections between Catonsville and Patapsco.

Advertisement

LocalLink 32 has been extended from the University of Maryland Baltimore County-Catonsville to the Rolling Road Walmart, making new connections from Patapsco to Catonsville. Some trips on LocalLink 37 have been rerouted between Old Court Metro and the Walmart, adding new access from Woodlawn to retail along Route 40.

The remaining trips on LocalLink 37 continue to operate between Old Court Metro and UMBC-Catonsville.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Additionally, the CityLink Silver, Express BusLink 105, LocalLink 93 and LocalLink 31 are seeing new adjustments.

All of Baltimore City’s southbound CityLink Silver trips now operate by Hanover Street between West Lee Street and Fort Avenue. Riders who board along this segment of the route can catch the bus two blocks west on Hanover Street.

For the Express BusLink 105, all southbound trips operate along Pleasant Street to Guilford Avenue to Fayette Street by the existing CityLink Red pattern alignment. But redesign of the City Hall bus stops and layovers have resulted in the discontinuation of the Lexington and Gay streets stop. Also, the Fayette and Gay streets stop and the Fayette and Holiday streets stop are no longer served.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore County, the temporary layover for the northbound end of the LocalLink 93 at International Drive has been made permanent, and LocalLink 31 is not making stops along Parallel Drive, west of Woodlawn Drive.

LocalLink 33 and LocalLink 56 trips to and from White Marsh Mall no longer serve the stop outside the former Sears. Routes that serve the mall will be rerouted around the complex due to construction.

The changes go into effect the day before most Baltimore area public school students return to classes for the fall. The Baltimore City Public School System does not have a traditional school bus system, so many students take city transit with MTA Student ID cards.

Advertisement

For more information about the changes and to see maps, visit the MTA’s website.