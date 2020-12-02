No, it’s not your imagination. A fiery meteor did hurtle through the sky this afternoon over Maryland.

If you saw a bright object streak across the sky over Maryland just after noon Wednesday, your eyes did not deceive you. It was a meteor.
The American Meteor Society said the fiery object was spotted from Ontario and Eastern Michigan, New York and Maryland. The meteor was seen at 12:09 p.m., the organization said, and there were reports of sound as it zipped into sight.
The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York, described the sound as an explosion and said people could feel the impact.
Robert Lunsford, a fireball report coordinator with the American Meteor Society, said it’s unusual to spot a meteor during the day because sunlight usually obscures it.
“Evidently this one was far enough away from the sun to occur,” Lunsford said. “It was also so high up in the atmosphere which helped make it visible in so many areas.”
So far only one person in Maryland — in Frederick — has reported seeing the object to the meteor society, and Lunsford said more reports are continuing to be sent.
“We’re hoping to see some photos and pictures,” he said. “Fingers crossed!”