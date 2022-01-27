Police: 2 men found slain in Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two men were found apparently slain in Dorchester County, officials said.
The men were found inside a building in the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge and pronounced dead by emergency medical service personnel, state police said in a news release. Officers with the Cambridge police department responded initially, but the state police homicide unit was asked to respond to take the lead in the investigation.
Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area, police said.
Their bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The men’s names have not been released.