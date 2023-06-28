Maryland under a Code Orange air quality alert due to Canada wildfire smoke

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, is expected to blow into Maryland Wednesday and Thursday, creating low-quality air that is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, including children and adults with respiratory and heart issues.

The entire state is under a Code Orange air quality alert, meaning people in those sensitive groups should limit time outside.

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of Environment said Wednesday the smoke will first reach western Maryland. The smoke will elevate the amount of fine particles in the air, and Thursday’s warm temperatures and sunshine could heighten ozone production, the department said.

“This is a very complex situation that will need to be monitored very closely over the next several days,” the environment department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Wind and rain will likely push the smoke away by Friday.