Maryland Transportation Authority Police chief resigns abruptly; agency operations official takes helm

Kevin M. Anderson resigned from his position as chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police effective immediately, abruptly ending his brief tenure leading the agency.

In a statement confirming Anderson’s departure Wednesday, the authority said it was “unable to comment on personnel matters.” Transportation authority Executive Director Joseph Sagal named Joseph Scott, the head of the police agency’s operations bureau, as acting chief.

Anderson did not return requests for comment from The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore’s administration did not provide a comment regarding Anderson’s resignation.

Appointed to replace Woodrow “Jerry” Jones — who then-Gov. Larry Hogan selected to lead the Maryland State Police — Anderson was one of the shortest-tenured heads of the transportation authority police, a force of about 500 officers that patrols authority-run toll bridges, tunnels and highways, as well as BWI Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore.

According to budget documents, Anderson made $182,930 in 2022.