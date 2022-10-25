Maryland State Police troopers allege racial discrimination in proposed class-action filing

Three Maryland State Police troopers are accusing the statewide law enforcement agency of racial discrimination in a legal filing seeking a class-action lawsuit on behalf of employees of color.

The Monday filing in U.S. District Court alleges the department — already under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice — has a longstanding pattern of discrimination through disparate discipline, retaliation against officers making complaints and the denial of promotions.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, policies and procedures at the agency have imposed “unfounded, unwarranted and overly severe and disparate penalties,” an unfair promotional system and the maintenance of a hostile work environment. The agency, it added, has a practice of “willful and intentional” retaliation against employees who raise objections.

Advertisement

The treatment of officers of color also includes a pattern or practice of failing to address harassment, the lawsuit says. It cites examples of racist comments or symbols such as the Make Waldorf Great Again challenge coin and a paper training dummy under investigation at a shooting range.

“These officers are people who put their lives on the line for the state of Maryland, are dedicated to service and face really egregious discrimination,” said attorney Michal Shinnar. “Maryland State Police don’t do the same to Caucasian officers. They are not disciplined for similar circumstances.”

An email seeking comment from the state police was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

The complaint proposes a class, which a judge would need to certify, made up of officers of color who were denied promotions, disciplined and otherwise discriminated against by state police since October 2019.

The three named plaintiffs are Byron Tribue, Matin Dunlap and Annalisse Diaz. Tribue and Dunlap are current troopers and Black men, while Diaz is a Black Puerto Rican woman fired by the agency in 2019.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The plaintiffs are seeking a revision of the agency’s disciplinary and promotion policies, an independent monitor to oversee the department and a declaration that the state police violated U.S. laws. Those found to have faced racial discrimination are also seeking relief including monetary compensation, expunged discipline, reinstatements and promotions.

Shinnar said her firm, Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, represents “numerous” other clients with cases pending before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who face “other similar extreme mistreatment.” She said she expects to add plaintiffs in an amended complaint.

Advertisement

“We want to make sure officers of color across the state of Maryland are treated fairly, and correct the practices moving forward,” Shinnar said.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July it had opened a “pattern or practice” investigation into similar alleged racial discrimination in hiring and promotion practices. Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, told The Baltimore Sun the probe would look into how the agency hires, promotes, trains, disciplines and makes special opportunities available to employees.

The governor and state police superintendent said at the time they welcomed the probe and would cooperate with investigators.

This story will be updated.