Maryland to join a federal lawsuit against Meta for allegedly harming children’s mental health

Maryland will join dozens of other states in a federal lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for alleged exploitative practices towards child users, Attorney General Anthony Brown said Tuesday.

A total of 42 states are taking action against Meta, with 33 joining the federal filing and eight other attorneys general filing parallel proceedings in their respective states, a spokesperson for Brown said in an email. One state, Florida, has filed its own lawsuit in federal court.

“We’re at a critical point,” Brown said at a press conference in front of Hampstead Hill Academy in Baltimore. “Youth mental health crisis exacerbated by social media is growing and becoming more dangerous.”

The federal lawsuit filed in California claims that Meta violates the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and collects data on users under 13 without parental consent. The complaint alleges that Meta purposefully works to increase the screen time of young users while simultaneously publishing misleading data on its youth usage.

The attorneys general are seeking injunctive and monetary relief.

“Despite the strong and well-researched links between young people’s use of Meta’s Social Media Platforms and psychological and physical harm, Meta has continued to conceal and downplay its Platforms’ adverse effects,” the lawsuit states.

“We share the attorneys general’s commitment to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online, and have already introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families,” a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement. “We’re disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that by encouraging young people to use their platforms for long periods of time, Meta is able to target advertising towards them and make a profit. Essentially, the longer kids remain on the platforms, the more revenue they bring Meta.

“Meta is financially motivated to attract and retain young users on its Social Media Platforms and has been for many years,” the complaint reads, adding that approximately 22 million teenagers in the U.S. log on to Instagram daily.

The Meta lawsuit is the latest in a litany of litigation against social media companies, aimed at addressing the impacts of their marketing to children.

Last week, Frederick County Public Schools said that it has joined other school districts across the state and U.S. by filing suit against the parent companies of Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube for similar reasons.

Mark Berkman, executive director of the Organization of Social Media Safety, said the lawsuits are an important step.

“These companies are very dangerous when it comes to children,” Berkman said. “We see evidence in our work with K-12 schools. We see evidence of excessive use of social media generally on Meta platforms. When you look at the research, you see really concerning correlations between that excessive use and mental health impact.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Tony Roberts contributed to this story.