Maryland conference on lynching finds links to voter suppression, social inequality

“Lynching has always been a message crime used as a tool to maintain the racial hierarchy, specifically in cases where African American communities have attempted to exercise economic and political power,” said Chavis, the vice chair of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel the General Assembly created to explore the state’s history of lynching. “The legacy of lynching is directly connected to voter suppression and attempts to stoke fear in the hearts of Black and brown [people] and allies of every color … who are casting a vote this November.”