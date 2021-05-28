‘The Power Pack’ claims $731.1M jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in small Western Maryland town

They call themselves “The Power Pack” — and, as of Wednesday, the group is $731.1 million richer.
It’s been more than four months since the winning numbers on the Quick-Pick ticket were announced, but the Maryland Lottery said the largest prize in state history has finally been claimed.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, a 1,200-person, coal-mining town in Western Maryland. The winner purchased only one ticket from the small store — which got a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket — and told the Maryland Lottery that they checked it about half a dozen time before declaring to members: “This can’t be right, I’m going to work.”
The winners chose the $546.8 million lump sum, which is about $366.6 million after federal and state taxes, the lottery said. The group had until July 21 to claim the sum.
It’s unclear how many people are in the group and whether they are from the Allegany County town. The group’s identity may never be revealed as Maryland allows lottery winners to remain anonymous.
There is likely no new mansion or sports car in the future of the winners.
The group told the lottery that they don’t plan to change their lifestyle but instead want to invest to take care of their families and hope to positively affect their communities “for generations to come.”
“We are thrilled that the jackpot has been claimed, and we couldn’t be happier for the winners,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Managing Director of Communications Carole Gentry said in a news release. “The prize generated nearly $49 million in tax revenue for the state, so everyone in Maryland wins.”
The $731.1 million jackpot was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. It is by far the largest prize in Maryland Lottery history, surpassing three friends and public school educators who called themselves “The Three Amigos” and came forward in 2012 to anonymously claim their $218.6 million portion of the then-record-breaking $656 million Mega Millions jackpot.
January’s drawing marks Maryland’s first Powerball win since 2011 and just its third overall. The previous two jackpot wins in the state both were in 2011, one in Cecil County ($128.8 million) and another in Harford County ($108.8 million).