Fall foliage 2023: When is Maryland’s fall foliage peak?

File photo. A row of trees along the waterfront in Garrett County in Western Maryland begin to change color. (Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Photo)

With Maryland’s fall foliage season quickly approaching as temperatures drop, experts have begun predicting when the trees will reach peak autumn color.

According to the 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, produced by smokymountains.com, expect the state to reach its foliage peak the week of Oct. 23. However, experts anticipate below average foliage for Maryland causing less intense colors to be visible.

State Forest Manager Melissa Nash anticipates this year’s foliage won’t be anything to write home about unless it rains.

“If we don’t get some rain, I don’t think it’s going to be a spectacular year like we had last year,” Nash said in an online post from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Hot and dry just doesn’t bode well for fall color.”

Maryland received about 23.16 inches of rain from January through August, about 6.49 inches below normal making the stretch the 9th driest since 1895, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Due to the record breaking heat from the summer, trees suffered from drought stress, said Aaron Cook, state forester, in a DNR post. If properly timed, a tropical storm could reverse these effects.

“A well timed tropical storm could help offset drought conditions, but will likely not reverse the impacts of drought stress to fall color from an entire growing season of drought conditions,” Cook said. “Time will tell though, as the oak dominated ridges are normally hitting peak in the latter half of October.”

Although this year’s foliage will not be as vibrant, the Maryland Office of Tourism suggests Western Marylandfor fall leaf peeping outings. Options in Western Maryland include Green Ridge State Forest and barn based driving tours in Garrett County.

In addition to these tourist spots, photographers can capture great reflection images from Deep Creek Lake, Herrington Manor, New Germany, Rocky Gap and Greenbrier state parks since they are all situated on mountain lakes.

Fall foliage is determined by a region’s temperature, sunlight, precipitation and soil moisture. The annual fall foliage map, featured on smokymountains.com is created based off an algorithm and meteorology data that changes from year to year.