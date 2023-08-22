Baltimore Catholic Church abuse: Judge orders most redacted names in AG report can be made public

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore judge has ordered the release of most of the redacted names in the attorney general’s report on the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s history of child sexual abuse, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

The order allows for the release of 28 of 31 blacked-out names, including those of five high-ranking church officials who contributed to the cover-up, and nine of 10 alleged abusers.

Those whose identities are set to be disclosed Sept. 26 will have an opportunity to appeal the order before the attorney general’s office publishes an unredacted version of the report. It’s not clear if a potential appeal would take place in open court; the proceedings thus far have happened behind closed doors.

The Baltimore Sun identified the five officials, who include the bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, W. Francis Malooly, in a May 4 article. When The Sun revealed the names of those clerics, one resigned from a hospital board and the archdiocese canceled the transfer of another, the Rev. J. Bruce Jarboe, to a prominent parish in Towson after backlash from parishioners and families with children at its parochial school. Jarboe and the former University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center board member, Monsignor Richard ‘Rick’ Woy, remain in active ministry.

The Sun also identified the 10 alleged abusers in subsequent articles, including a sitting Episcopal minister, the Rev. Thomas Hudson, and Frank Cimino Jr., the founder and president of the Maryland State Boychoir. Hudson was placed on indefinite leave after The Sun determined his identity and contacted the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Cimino resigned from the choir shortly after the newspaper named him.

Circuit Judge Robert Taylor determined that the name of former Rev. Joseph F. O’Brien, No. 154 on the report’s “List of Abusers,” would remain redacted for the time being because the attorney general’s office was unable to notify him about his inclusion in the report. That meant he was not afforded an opportunity to participate in a sealed July hearing to argue against his name being made public.

The Sun identified O’Brien in May and located him in Newport News, Virginia. He told a reporter for the Daily Press, one of the Sun’s sister papers, that he could not have committed the abuse he was accused of because the girl who accused him of unwanted kissing and fondling “didn’t wear dresses” and “was gay.”

The other unredacted names are lesser players in the larger, systemic cover-up of abuse and have largely avoided public scrutiny thus far.

The attorney general’s 463-page report describes how 156 clergy, teachers and other church staff abused at least 600 children and young adults throughout the 20th century. It also lays bare the lengths the Catholic Church went to hide the abuse. Clerics and church attorneys leaned on judges, prosecutors and police, using their political influence and positions in the community to keep cases out of the courts. Victims were silenced or lied to, and oftentimes an abusive priest was sent to a new parish after an allegation was made.

Teresa Lancaster speaks about the release of the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

In some ways, the redactions in the attorney general’s report mirrored those cover-up efforts, said abuse survivors Jean Wehner and Teresa Lancaster. They filed a motion to participate in the court process surrounding the report’s initial release and pushed for an unredacted version to be made public.

“The redactions are just another way of saying, ‘We are hiding this from you,’” Wehner said Tuesday. “I don’t even know how they can face themselves in a mirror and say, ‘This makes perfect sense and we’re just going to black it out and they won’t notice.’”

The Archdiocese of Baltimore committed to a public release of the report in November after the attorney general’s office finished its four-year investigation. However, the archdiocese also paid the legal fees of a group of its employees and clerics that sought to challenge their inclusion in the report on the basis that they didn’t commit abuse, so their names should not be public. The members of that group remain anonymous.

The report was based largely on the church’s records, which the attorney general’s investigators obtained through a grand jury subpoena. Because grand jury proceedings are secret under Maryland law, attorneys representing the anonymous group sought to have proceedings about the report placed under seal and a judge who initially oversaw the case issued a gag order.

This article will be updated.