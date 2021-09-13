Singer Maggie Rogers calls on Easton to remove Confederate Talbot Boys statue ahead of Tuesday night council vote

Ahead of the Talbot County Council’s Tuesday night vote on the future of the Confederate Talbot Boys statue, singer and Easton native Maggie Rogers took to social media Sunday calling for the statue’s removal.
Rogers posted a TikTok and Instagram story Sunday asking Maryland residents to show up at the county’s council meeting Tuesday night, where the county will vote on whether to remove the Confederate statue currently displayed in front of the county’s circuit courthouse.
“Please show up, we could really use your support to help remove this racist monument,” Rogers said in an Instagram story.
The monument lists the names of dead Talbot County Confederate fighters and depicts a Confederate color bearer holding a Confederate flag. In 2015, the Talbot County Council announced it would not remove the statue, citing that the federal government considered Confederate soldiers to be U.S. veterans.
The ACLU, which filed a federal lawsuit calling for the statue’s removal back in May, said the statue is the last Confederate monument on public land in Maryland.
“That any government in the United States would continue to maintain the symbolism of white supremacy and promote a legacy of racial subjugation should shock the conscience. That Talbot County does so on a courthouse lawn — a place of prominence that holds itself out as the seat of justice in the county; a place that county citizens pay for and maintain with tax dollars, including the tax dollars of its Black citizens who are overtly denigrated and humiliated by the statue — only compounds the unconscionability of the statue and illuminates its illegality,” the lawsuit reads.
The Talbot County Council will vote on the statue’s potential removal as well as the creation of a “Civil War Unity Monument” and fund during their 6 p.m. meeting Sept. 14, according to the council’s agenda.