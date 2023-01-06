Ending televised drawings hasn’t cost the Maryland Lottery sales – and could save more than $900K a year

A month after the Maryland Lottery stopped televising lottery drawings, gamblers are still buying tickets and the lottery expects to save up to $900,000 a year with its new system.

Advertisement

Beginning on Dec. 19, a random number generator began choosing winners for the Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match drawings. Before the switch to the computer system, an air-powered machine spat out numbered balls that were read by TV announcers.

While some gamblers grumbled about the change, ending the broadcasts hasn’t dented ticket sales, based on combined sales figures for the five games that now use a random number generator.

Advertisement

Players spent about $13.4 million on tickets in the week that ended on Dec. 11 and about $13.2 million in the week that ended Dec. 18, according to Maryland Lottery spokesperson Seth Elkin.

While there was a slight decline in tickets sold the week after the televised drawings ended, Elkin cautioned that sales fluctuate from week to week and are often dampened by inclement weather and holidays. Baltimore saw some of the coldest temperatures of 2022 over Christmas weekend.

“Naturally, there are fewer people out at stores buying tickets on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, or when there are frigid temperatures,” he wrote in an email to The Sun. “In addition, Lottery players tend to direct more spending to Mega Millions and Powerball when the jackpots are large, as they have been over the past few weeks.”

In the week that ended on Christmas, players spent about $12.8 million on games affected by the change, a 3% decline from the previous week. But ticket sales increased by 2% the following week, with the lottery taking in around $13.1 million from those five games.

The process by which the Maryland lottery ensures that each daily draw is random. It includes using a computer to generate a random number, which is used to pick from several identical ping pong ball sets that have been x-rayed and weighed to ensure they are identical. (JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun)

Saving money was one factor in the Maryland Lottery’s choice to join more than 30 states and Canada in moving away from mechanized drawings. Elkin said the lottery paid about $1 million each year to broadcast the drawings.

The current contract for the random generator system with Smartplay will cost $382,170 for four years, Elkin said. If the lottery exercises an optional four-year renewal that costs $150,000, the lottery will pay a total of $532,170 for eight years, or about $66,500 a year.

If the lottery opts for the eight-year contract, the agency would save more than $7 million over that period, sending that money back into Maryland’s general fund.

Bob Sherron, a 63-year-old casual player in Westminster who was upset when the lottery halted the televised drawings, called those savings “a rounding error” for the agency. Sherron questioned how the state would use that money to benefit regular people.

Advertisement

“If you could say, we saved $7 million and we’re building a complex for homeless veterans, I’d say I could live with that. But it goes to Never Never Land,” he said. “Your customers should matter. The people who play the game should matter.”